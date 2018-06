This has moved on the wires:

Former Miss Argentina dies 'for firmer ass'

A 38-year-old former Miss Argentina, Solange Magnano, died over the weekend from complications resulting from cosmetic surgery, friends of the victim said.

"This woman who had everything is dead because she wanted to have a slightly firmer ass," said Roberto Piazza, a fashion designer and close friend of Magnano, who frequently appeared as a runway model in his fashion shows.