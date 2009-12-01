- Karzai's Fall: How Did a Man Once Hailed as the Savior of Afghanistan Become Its Scourge? by Jean MacKenzie
- From Thomas Paine to Glenn Beck: The Perversion of 'Common Sense' in American Politics by Damon Linker
- Palinology 101? Meet the Professor Who Is Riding the Wasilla Gravy Train. by Amanda Silverman
- What Israel Can Teach Us About Rebuilding an Economy by William Galston
- China's New Emissions Goals Aren't That New. Or Impressive. by Bradford Plumer
- What Are Voters Worried About If It's Not Spending? by Noam Scheiber
- The Accidental Politician: How Sarah Palin Resembles Joe McCarthy by Ed Kilgore
- Does the Dubai Collapse Matter? Well, If You're Ireland It Does. by Simon Johnson
- The Wrong Way to Create Jobs During the Recession by Robert Puentes and Adie Tomer
