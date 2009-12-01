When pulling together the stimulus bill earlier this year, the administration and congressional Democrats tried to focus spending on "shovel-ready" projects wherever possible--partly to defuse the flack from the right, and partly because the point of a stimulus bill is to start spending quickly. This decision has certainly yielded near-term benefits. The CBO announced yesterday that, as of the end of the third quarter, the stimulus had boosted employment by between 600,000 and 1.6 million above where it otherwise would have been and raised GDP (not GDP growth but the actual dollar amount) between 1.2 and 3.2 percent.

But, as the macro data trickle in, it does appear that a more sustained, longer-term effort might have been preferable when it comes to transportation projects. (Though the administration certainly stuck with that approach in other areas--almost three-quarters of the stimulus money has yet to hit the economy.) According to a piece in today's Wall Street Journal, the contractors that do road projects are seeing demand for their services dry up pretty quickly:

Without an infusion of federal funding, state transportation departments say they can't develop long-term roadway projects, which are critical to the industry. About half of states' funding for such projects comes from the federal highway trust fund, which is funded by the gasoline tax. ...

Industry executives say that the $27 billion out of the $787 billion stimulus package that went to highway construction went mostly to relatively small "shovel ready" projects, those that didn't require much lead time. The $27 billion—77% of which had been committed as of Nov. 13, according to the Associated General Contractors of America—has saved some jobs.