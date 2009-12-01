Earlier today I opined that additional aid to states was a "virtual non-starter on the Hill" even though it's one of the most efficient tools we have for preserving and creating jobs. But I stand corrected (sorta). In a telephone interview this afternoon, North Dakota Sen. Kent Conrad, the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and a key figure in discussions about more stimulus, told me that additional state aid is definitely on the table. Here's the relevant portion of our conversation:

Conrad: I think there’s strong consensus in the short-term about the need to do more things that generate jobs. The things that have the most support are infrastructure, aid to states--the states are laying off people--and some kind of jobs credit [presumably a tax credit] to small business.

NS: I thought aid to states was going nowhere on the Hill?

Conrad: It is tough. But ... most economists say it’s one of the things you could do that would have the most rapid turn-around. The reason is clear. A lot of states are in an extreme situation. They have constitutional balanced budget requirements. They're laying off people. We don’t want them doing that. We want them working on roads, bridges, airports…