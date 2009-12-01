I haven't seen anything by Tom Friedman or Fareed Zakaria about Dubai. But who knows? Maybe they are confiding to their diaries, although I don't think their type enjoys diaries. (I don't like them either, except the diaries of others.) Anyway, there's nothing good to say about Dubai, and Tom and Fareed don't like to displease their friends. Unless they are no longer their friends.

The first day's bad news on the Arab debt was modulated by the suggestion that Abu Dhabi would provide instant relief for the $60 billion shortfall of Dubai World, a subsidiary of the royal family headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. At a Dubai bankers' conference early in November, Sheikh MbRAM simply lied about both the economic prospects for his country and its ties to its much richer neighbor. You can read about this in Monday's Wall Street Journal in an article with the tell-tale subhead, "U.A.E. Pledge Is Little Comfort to Dubai." The U.A.E. consists of almost all the emirates in the Gulf. Cousins they might be, and not just metaphorically. But, as you know, "I and my brother against my cousin..."

Of course, such good news as the interpolators imagined didn't last. Abu Dhabi wasn't about to pony up in any way that would leave the British and other counting houses that have invested in Dubai's ludicrous economy anywhere near whole. Moreover, the motive of Abu Dhabi's financial reticence is not mercenary. The rulers of the two emirates are, in fact, cousins. So there are many quarrels to settle before the coinage and the cash.

It's not only Abu Dhabi which has distanced itself from financial calamity. Dubai has also posed the query: "Who, me?" The debtor, said Sheikh Mohammed, is not Dubai. It is Dubai World, an independent and separate entity. In these situations, legal distance is the best defense.