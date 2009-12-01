Ben Smith notes a striking omission from Obama's speech tonight: Although Obama spoke about America's dedication to human rights generally, there was no mention of the terrible plight of Afghan women specifically.

Curiously, however, his March 27 AfPak speech did include such a reference:

As their ranks dwindle, an enemy that has nothing to offer the Afghan people but terror and repression must be further isolated. And we will continue to support the basic human rights of all Afghans – including women and girls.

It's a sign of the extreme realism reigning in Washington today. Still, I find myself wondering whether a President Hillary Clinton would be pressing this case harder.