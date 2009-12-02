Interesting nugget in yesterday's Playbook that I meant to highlight at the time:

SPOTTED: Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and Arianna Huffington (who has been très critical) enjoying red wine and an off-the-record dinner last night at Central Michel Richard.

That would of course be the same Arianna Huffington who, back in March, dashed off a column entitled "Take the Steering Wheel Out of Geithner's Hands," which included such rhetorical air kisses as:

But the issue isn't Geithner's delivery, it's what he's delivering: an approach to the crisis that is as toxic as the assets that have hamstrung the economy. Geithner, brilliant and hardworking though he is, is trapped within a Wall Street-centric view of the world and seems incapable of escaping. ...