With a House-Senate “conference” committee soon to decide whether to create a truly valuable regional industry clusters initiative, misconceptions linger. Some rurally oriented conferees fear that cluster strategies pertain exclusively to urban development and leave rural America out. Others fret that cluster initiatives point exclusively toward high technology growth. However, none of the doubters need worry. As it happens, the sort of cluster program being entertained by the Commerce-Justice-Science (CJS) conference would be completely agnostic about geography and equally friendly to all sectors, so long as they promised growth. What is more, it turns out that rural thinkers and doers are actually out front in recognizing the importance of regional cluster initiatives and federal programs for advancing them.

It’s true that cluster discussions--with their focus on spatial concentrations of related industry activity--have a cosmopolitan, high-tech feel. The Silicon Valley technology industry, after all, remains perhaps the most famous example of a cluster and clusters have naturally been equated with cities as cities are by nature agglomerations of economic activity. Likewise, the concept’s original author, Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter, has frequently discussed the powerful dynamism of such big-metro innovation communities as Boston’s biotech cluster, Hollywood’s movie cluster, New York’s finance center, and Milan’s fashion concentration.

And yet, as it happens, the cluster concept has strong rural and low-tech groundings. Porter himself has dwelt on the cluster structure of northern California’s wine cluster, which is populated by hundreds of wineries, thousands of independent grape growers, and myriad suppliers of grape stock, manufacturers of irrigation and harvesting equipment, producers of barrels, designers of bottle labels, and specialist marketers as well as the viticulture program of the University of California at Davis. Likewise, rurally oriented scholars like Stuart Rosenfeld have for more than two decades been producing authoritative reports on rural industry clusters, ranging from auto manufacturing in Northern Alabama to artisan cheesemaking in Vermont, log home production in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana, and wind energy in the Texas Panhandle. And for that matter economists at the Department of Agriculture (USDA) have conducted research important for the whole field suggesting that rural manufacturing clusters raise workers’ earnings substantially, and as much as do metropolitan clusters. In this regard, the vision of heightened economic collaboration and cooperation within distinct lines of work and industry has long appealed to rural thinkers.