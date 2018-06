Does this NYT headline/piece strike anyone else as ridiculous?

"On Broadway, Shows With Biggest Names Get Fullest Houses"

The article is about how star-studded, hit shows like "Wicked" and "The Lion King" are in high demand this holiday season, while lesser-known, lower-wattage entities are faring worse.

Wow. Who would have ever imagined that hit shows would be more popular than non hit shows?