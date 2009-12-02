Barack Obama's aides can pat themselves on the back today; they have succeeded in spinning the president's new troop surge as a simultaneous plan for leaving Afghanistan. And I can see honest logic there: By delivering a hard punch to the Taliban, you hope to create conditions that allow even flawed Afghan security forces to get on their feet, which may then allow for a quicker U.S. exit. But that's been the plan in Iraq for about six years and we've still barely drawn down from that morass.

I wonder how many Americans who may be paying only cursory attention appreciate the thinness of Obama's pledge to start withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in July 2011. Subsequent commentary from administration officials has made this point clearer than Obama did last night.

First, there was Michèle A. Flournoy, under secretary of defense for policy, who told the New York Times this morning that "The pace, the nature and the duration of that transition are to be determined down the road by the president based on the conditions on the ground." George Bush was saying the same basic thing beginning around 2004.

Next, there was Centcom commander David Petraeus, architect of the Iraq surge, who today made an unlikely appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Petraeus acknowledged a "tension" in Obama's speech between a desire to ramp up troop levels and bring the fight to the Taliban and a desire to start coming home. But when it comes to expectations about a near-term withdrawal, the general took care to emphasize something: "Conditions-based [are] very important words that need to be focused on."