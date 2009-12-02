Is this the end of Dubai's construction boom? Over the past decade, the tiny emirate has been on a tear, building the world's most ambitious hotels and luxury towers. But last fall, the financial crash strangled the country's credit lines, causing the cancellation or postponement of many of those exotic building plans. Now the debt troubles of Dubai World, the country's investment arm, threaten to finish the job. Click through this TNR slideshow to see some of the Dubai megaprojects that are either dead or on the chopping block.