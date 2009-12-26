In one respect, Flynn and Thor’s books are popular for the same reason that Clancy’s were: For all their violence, they tell what, in their own strange way, are comforting stories. “[Clancy] started writing before the collapse of the Soviet Union,” Anderson explains in The Triumph of the Thriller, “and his message was a reassuring one: The Soviets are tough but our boys are tougher; their system is so rotten that their best men defect to us; and World War III can be fought and won without nuclear weapons.” Flynn and Thor deliver similar reassurances. “After 9/11,” says Emily Bestler, who edits both writers for the Simon & Schuster imprint Atria, “people were wanting to read in the comfortable setting of their living room a story that actually had us winning at the end, instead of the big question mark we face in reality. You close the novel and you can say, ‘At least we won that round.’”

But there is an underlying fear and paranoia running through Flynn and Thor’s political thrillers that was missing from Clancy’s. It’s that sense of menace--as much as any sense of reassurance--that accounts for these books’ popularity with right-wing talk-show hosts, who, after all, are in the business of convincing listeners and viewers that both they and their country are in constant peril.

It’s no surprise, then, that thriller writers often appear on conservative shows as political experts. Take Flynn, for instance. Prior to becoming a thriller writer, he worked in sales for Kraft Foods, but, these days, he routinely goes on Beck’s show and other Fox News programs as a national security analyst. “We have allowed the far left in this country to define torture down, to encompass everything,” he told Bill O’Reilly last December.

Thor performs a similar function, but he has better range. Sometimes he plays the role of Islamic scholar, thanks to his novel The Last Patriot, which Beck has described as “ The Da Vinci Code for Islam, except The Da Vinci Code was so much more fiction than this is.” “Islam has some very dark, very scary skeletons in its closet that it does not want out there,” Thor once told Beck. At other times, Thor turns his eye to domestic politics: Asked by Beck whether “foreign operatives” were at work inside the United States, Thor replied, “I have no doubts. I think they’re here. I think some of them even hold public office.” Whatever Beck and his producers need, Thor, who used to work in television himself as the host of a travel show, is ready to provide it. He explains, “Any time they call me and say, ‘They just whacked this guy outside of Islamabad, can you come on and talk about his network?’ I’m happy to do it.”

Even a thriller writer who’s reluctant to serve as a conservative talk jock’s “expert” may be loath to pass up an increasingly rare opportunity to promote his book. Political thrillers are seldom reviewed in The New York Times; and, while their authors used to pop up for interviews on the “Today” show or Larry King’s old radio program, those days are gone. Meanwhile, the new breed of liberal television pundit isn’t interested in hosting political thriller writers, either. “I’d love to be on Rachel [Maddow] or Olbermann--I watch both shows regularly, and I know my publicists have pitched each one, without success,” says thriller author Joseph Finder, who has appeared on Beck and Hannity’s programs. “So, for me, it’s a no-brainer--you go where you’re wanted. And believe me, I’m grateful to Glenn and Sean for the opportunity.”

Of course, Beck and other conservative talkers have only so many guest slots that they can give to novelists--which raises the question of whether the competition to get on these programs will come to define the genre. “Most thriller writers tend not to be politically identified--not publicly, anyway, because they want to sell books and not turn off potential readers,” says Finder. “But I’ve noticed that those few who are open about their politics tend to be conservative, largely because the market favors that.” Mark Tavani, an editor at Ballantine Books, fears the political-thriller genre may be heading toward one-party domination. “If it starts to feel like these books are only being represented by conservative hosts to an audience that watches their shows, then it’ll start to feel like that’s not the book for me if I’m a liberal,” he says. “If you don’t introduce it to both sides, it’s going to feel like it’s limited to just one audience.”

After all, if a thriller writer wants to ingratiate himself to a right-wing talk jock, he doesn’t need to lavish him with cigars or wine. The talk jock will bring his own. All the writer needs to do is supply the conservative porn.

Jason Zengerle is a senior editor of The New Republic.

