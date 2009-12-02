Too much going on today for this blogger to cover. Fortunately, I'm not alone on the beat...
Reform without a public option would still be a progressive victory. Chris Bowers
But if progressives give ground on the public option, what will they get in return? Ezra Klein
Opponents of health care reform tell a lot of lies. Jonathan Gruber
When they're not lying, they're stalling. Ben Smith, Sam Stein
Of course, sometimes they're just confused. Steve Benen
You think McAllen, Texas, is full of wasteful spending? It's not as bad as Lubbock. And neither compares to Miami. Kate Steadman
Speaking of Texas, this real-life couple from Austin would clearly benefit from reform--and is a reminder of what a difference it can make. Olga Pierce and Sabrina Shankman
Right now, all that couple has is junk insurance--which is a reminder that we need to get rid of it. Matthew Holt