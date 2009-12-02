In fact, three researchers from the Urban Institute recently made that case. And they made it pretty well. Among other things, they noted, the states most likely to opt out of a public plan are precisely the ones whose populations would most benefit from it. (Hint: They tend to be in the South and interior West.) By contrast, a trigger that set high standards for affordability and costs would help people in all states.

Naturally, the hard part is making sure the trigger really is "well-designed." And that really depends on the details. What conditions would cause the trigger to be pulled--lack of affordable insurance, higher-than-expected cost growth, some combination of the two? And for those states that end up with a public plan, because the trigger gets pulled or because they choose to opt in, what does the public plan look like? Will government merely provide the start-up funds--or actually get the plan started, perhaps tapping into Medicare’s provider network, just so it’s established? Would the plan get to use the same sorts of innovative payment schemes Medicare will be introducing, in order to foster more efficiency? Would it be a national plan, with various states participating, or a bunch of separate state plans? And who, exactly, would be running it if not the government?

Answer these questions correctly, and you end up with a decent public plan--something that really does discipline the entire health care system, while offering a meaningful new choice to at least some people who wouldn’t have one otherwise. Answer them incorrectly and you end up with a mush. Or worse.



Of course, the same political forces that oppose Reid’s public option will oppose efforts to make Carper’s compromise stronger. But once the trigger is back on the table, Olympia Snowe rejoins the conversation and maybe Susan Collins gets involved, too. That expands the universe of potential supporters from sixty to sixty-two, giving progressives a little more leverage--maybe even enough to save what’s left of this very good idea.

Update: When I sat down to write this item, I intended to write a second part, explaining that progressives also need to think about other concessions to seek--in other words, what they should get in exchange for giving up yet more ground on the public option. But I ran out of time. Fortunately, Ezra Klein has already written a smart post on this very subject. So go read him (not that you needed me to tell you that).

Also, I originally wrote that Carper "indicated" a trigger would be the basis for a compromise, but, as far as I know, he hasn't actually said that--at least in so many words. Rather, he's hinted at it--and people close to the negotiations expect that is where the discussion is headed, although they stress that nothing seems to be final yet. Sorry for the initial imprecision.

Finally, here's Bill Scher with a (typically) smart rejoinder.