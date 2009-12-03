Hillary Clinton's extemporaneous words have at times caused problems for the Obama administration. But you have to tip your cap to her quick and clever comeback here:

Several lawmakers mentioned the months of deliberation, which resulted in what Rep. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) called a policy with "a little something for everybody."

"There's an old adage that a camel is a horse designed by committee," Flake said at the House hearing. "In many ways, I think this looks to be a policy designed by committee."

"Camels are very sturdy animals," Clinton replied. "They are patient and may be plodding, but they eventually get to where you hope they will arrive."