Frank Sobotka never delivered on his dredging in Season 2 of The Wire, but it appears like Baltimore is finally one step closer to getting a much improved Port of Baltimore.

Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley announced last week that the state signed an agreement with Port America to operate the port for 50 years. The deal is contingent on Port America, the nation’s largest port operator, to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the facility. This includes an extended berth capable of hosting the larger container shapes set to land on the East Coast when the newly-widened Panama Canal opens in 2014.

There are two key issues here to keep an eye on, one of those local and one far-reaching.

First, what does this deal mean for Baltimore? According to the most recent BLS estimates, the Baltimore-Towson metropolitan area employs almost 18 percent of its workforce in trade, transportation, and utilities. This is below the national average of 19 percent, but still a large share of metro employment. Clearly aimed to increase Baltimore’s role as an Eastern shipping hub, these investments have the real potential to increase employment and send positive externalities throughout the local economy.