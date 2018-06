“It's not that I've got summititis here,” joked President Obama during the Fiscal Responsibility Summit last February. But doesn’t he? Since then, Obama has held at least 15 summits, including the "Beer Summit" and the "Distracted Driving Summit." Click here to read Jason Zengerle’s take on Obama's summit obsession and click through this TNR slideshow to see how summits have been devalued over the years.