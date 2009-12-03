What could go wrong? Some wealthy countries, notably Canada and Russia, are still balking at putting forward proposals to cut emissions. And it's still an open question whether others, like the United States and Australia, will be able to follow through on their pledges by passing domestic legislation. What's more, newly industrialized nations like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar represent a growing chunk of global emissions but have yet to signal any commitment to make their own cuts. (OPEC, not surprisingly, has been fighting from the start to torpedo a global deal.)

Standards for verifying those cuts: Making commitments is all well and good, but they'll be for naught if countries can't agree on how the emission cuts will be measured and verified. According to Schmidt, the United States has proposed that all countries report their emissions every two years and allow the inventories to be scrutinized by an expert review panel, which would verify the methodology and point out problems.

What could go wrong? China and India's recent pledges to slow their rates of emissions growth may have signaled that they're willing to make an effort, but developing countries have generally argued that they don't want to be bound to these promises—nor allow international scrutiny on whether they're meeting their targets. Excuses include appeals to national sovereignty and hurt feelings over broken funding promises from rich countries, but either way, progress has to be made on this issue in a way that will help everyone save face but still satisfy those skeptical that countries like China and India will actually follow through.

Financing emissions cuts in poor countries: There's little chance developing countries will agree to any treaty unless it includes substantial commitments from wealthy countries to fund mitigation, adaptation, clean-energy tech, and efforts to halt deforestation in the developing world. Mediators have proposed that industrialized countries start by offering $7 to $10 billion per year between 2010 and 2012 to get started, but fierce disagreements about the numbers remain (as you'd expect, poor countries want more aid, rich countries argue for less).

What could go wrong? Developing nations are immensely skeptical about pledges made by wealthier nations when it comes to climate change. And not without reason: Since the first framework convention on global warming in 1992, industrialized countries have made—and then broken—a variety of promises to help poorer nations mitigate and adapt to a warmer planet. To make matters worse, the E.U. has jeopardized negotiations with its current proposal to come up with money for climate aid by taking it out of its current aid budget. Finding a sustainable source of long-term funding won't be easy.