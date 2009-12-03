Bernanke is basically fighting a four-front battle: over consumer regulation, the power to regulate financial institutions (including “too big to fail” institutions that pose a “systemic risk”), over congressional oversight of the Fed, and the Fed’s regional bank structure. Bernanke wants to either preserve the status quo or, in the case of systemic risk, expand the Fed’s authority. Many in Congress want to carve up his territory.

The first two fights are the easiest to game out. On consumer regulation, very few people outside the banking industry and the Fed itself, which has a lot of power to regulate consumer financial products, think it’s been a success in this regard. For that matter, even Bernanke himself conceded failure, confessing to Senator Evan Bayh that "we were slow on some aspects of consumer protection." His only defense was half-hearted at best--a single, perfunctory comment claiming to have “comprehensively overhauled” the Fed’s consumer protection activities in recent years. Bottom line: the writing is on the wall here, and Bernanke appears to have read it (even if he’d never admit it publicly).

On the other hand, it’s highly likely that the Fed will keep its role regulating big banks and even add some powers on this front--like the ability to preemptively strike at firms whose activities threaten the entire financial system, even if they’re not banks per se. True, several members of the committee chided the Fed for whiffing in the run-up to the financial crisis, and they were either skeptical or downright hostile to the idea of giving it more to do. “Why should I give an institution that failed in that responsibility the kind of authority we're talking about here?" Dodd demanded at one point. (The senator has introduced a bill that would chase the Fed from the bank regulating business altogether.)

But, for all their passion on the issue, this is where Bernanke’s opponents seem to sense that the fix is in. Bernanke argues that the information the Fed gleans from regulating banks is critical to one of its central functions: acting as a lender of last resort amid financial turmoil. In countries where the Fed’s counterparts have lost this authority, Bernanke claimed, “[t]he inability to have complete information greatly hampered the function of [their] central banks” during the recent crisis. He’s saying, in effect, that you need to know what’s going on inside banks to know how to save them. Whatever their skepticism, it’s hard to believe any Senator wants to go down in history as the one who tied the Fed’s hand during a financial meltdown.

The real question isn’t whether the Fed will keep regulating consumer products (it almost certainly won’t) or keep scrubbing the balance sheets of financial institutions (it almost certainly will), but how independent it will be once all the dust clears. Which brings us to the other two issues looming over Bernanke’s testimony. First is the now-famous Ron Paul amendment in the House, which would submit the Fed’s monetary policy decisions to regular scrutiny by Congress’s auditing arm. Then there’s Chris Dodd’s proposal to shake up the boards of the Fed’s twelve regional banks. As it stands, local banks get to nominate two-thirds of each regional bank’s nine-member board. Dodd proposes that the Fed’s mother ship in Washington appoint those directors instead, and that the White House name the chairman.