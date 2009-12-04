The Financial Times reported yesterday that a group loyal to Doku Umarov, a leading Chechen Islamist, confessed to an Islamist website that it was behind the bomb that killed 26 people on the Moscow-St.Petersburg railroad a week ago. Of course, the FT did not label Umarov a terrorist. I don't know how many innocents you have to murder to actually be labeled what you are.

Russia inferentially confirmed the Islamists’ boast. According to The Jerusalem Post, it has asked Israel to help in its investigation. And the request went to Avigdor Lieberman, who, as everyone is fond of saying, is not spoken to by any nations.