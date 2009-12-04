Ezra Klein packs a lot of wisdom into this paragraph:

The first problem for people who care about policy outcomes--regardless of which direction they care about those outcomes from--is that the Congress has developed an overwhelming bias toward inaction and the status quo. It is much stronger now than it has been in the past, and it's exacerbated because we are much more divided now than we have been in the past. The answer to the systemic dysfunction on display in the health-care reform debate does not lie elsewhere in the health-care reform debate. For now, you get the best bill you can given the constraints we have. But seeing those constraints clearly is, I think, a step forward, because it's a useful guide to where we need to go next.

Ezra wrote that in response to critics angry at him for suggesting (a) compromises have rendered the public option weak to the point of worthlessness (b) health reform without a public option is still very worth pursuing. I don't entirely agree with (a), but I couldn't agree more with (b).

Like Ezra, I've been having this same argument with friends on the left for several months now. And, like him, I can be enthusiastic about (some) heavily compromised versions of reform because they will help tens of millions of people and because they represent the very best we can do under these political conditions.