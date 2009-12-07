Why health reform must pass by Christmas.

WASHINGTON--This is the paradox of the moment: President Obama's speech on Afghanistan and his subsequent jobs summit underscored why it's essential to get a health care bill done quickly. The calendar of politics has an urgency that the dilatory pace of the U.S. Senate doesn't match.

Here's the deal. If Obama gets to sign a health care bill before he gives his State of the Union address, he starts 2010 with a historic victory to proclaim before the country, and then can pivot quickly to the issue likely to dominate the midterm elections: jobs and how to create them.

The Afghanistan speech showed that a president's power to control the agenda is limited. The last thing Obama wants is for the public discussion to focus on a war that is neither popular in his own party nor particularly loved by the middle of the electorate.

His speech on the troop buildup last week was thus from the head, not the heart. He was doing what he felt he had to do, not what he yearned to do. He wasn't elected to be a war president. But circumstances require him to be one anyway. Indeed, the line he recited with the most passion was: "The nation that I'm most interested in building is our own."