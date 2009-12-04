4) Give HHS more authority to implement a pilot program that would bundle Medicare payments to hospitals and physicians and allow them to implement the program more broadly without needing additional Congressional approval.

5) Evaluate previously launched health-care pilot programs, eliminate those deemed ineffective, and expand the implementation of those that have proven to be effective.

While none of the provisions would be considered radical changes to the bill, there are a couple of things that are worth noting, both in terms of the politics and the substance. Most significantly, the amendment would not only improve accountability on the part of hospitals and doctors, they would also empower the government in being able to incentive the changes they want and penalize undesirable behavior. Compared to the Republicans’ relentless rhetoric about a “government takeover” of health care, it’s a strikingly different message.

Moreover, while it’s unclear exactly how much money these measures would actually save--Collins noted earlier that CBO was currently scoring the measure--there’s some sign they could be helpful. For example, as Karen Tumulty pointed out yesterday, one of the reasons that cost-control could fail is because many robust ideas have been shuttled to the side in the form of pilot programs that have never been fully implemented; the amendment could potentially expedite the process.

All of this suggests that the Democratic leadership is likely to welcome the provisions and, especially, Lieberman and Collins’ rising desire to cooperate. All three Senators, for instance, indicated that they would oppose Ben Nelson’s Stupak-like amendment to restrict abortion coverage, confirming reports that he’s unlikely to have enough votes for its passage. “Senator Reid has handled the question quite well in the merged bill, and I hope it stays that way,“ Lieberman said, echoed by Collins statement that the current bill “makes it very clear that federal funds cannot be used for abortion.”