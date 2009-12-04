The White House's Jobs and Economic Growth Forum yesterday was a fascinating, yet frustrating event. The president and his team were very forceful about the need for action and the seriousness of our current situation. Yet he was also quite sober given the fiscal challenges we’re facing as a nation and the tension between short and long term priorities.

After sitting in the infrastructure session yesterday, it is clear that there are no easy answers.

Of course, there were some familiar calls for ramping up spending on yet another heap of “shovel-ready” projects. But there were also strong endorsements for greater accountability and performance, job training, and leveraging private sector investments through transit-oriented development.

But, by far, the most enlightening comments came about halfway through the discussion when President Obama dropped-in to the session. Cutting through the meandering back-and-forth, the president emphasized his administration's understanding of the genuine need to invest in U.S. infrastructure. There's nothing he'd rather do for long-term economic growth, he said, than to take on the right kind of job-creating, economy-expanding infrastructure investments.