An absolutely priceless moment from yesterday's jobs summit, courtesy of The New York Times:

Mr. Obama told the chief executives that he wanted to know: “What’s holding back business investment and how we can increase confidence and spur hiring? And if there are things that we’re doing here in Washington that are inhibiting you, then we want to know about it.”

He got a blunt answer from Fred P. Lampropoulos, founder and chief of Merit Medical Systems Inc., a medical device manufacturer in the Salt Lake City area. Mr. Lampropoulos said some in his discussion group agreed that businesses were uncertain about investment because “there’s such an aggressive legislative agenda that businesspeople don’t really know what they ought to do.” That uncertainty, he added, “is really what’s holding back the jobs.”

What a revelation that a manufacturer of medical devices would find the business environment a little uncertain at a time when Congress is trying to stop wasting so much money on medical devices. It's a bit like a toilet-seat manufacturer complaining about uncertainty after the Pentagon decided to clamp down on those $500 toilet seats back in the 1980s.