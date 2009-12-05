I know this is the president's ambition. But the thought that he has already forged it is pretension of the highest order. In fact, it can be his ambition only if he believes the task is, in some actual sense, easy and actually doable. He capsulizes this in his address at West Point thus: "a new beginning ... that recognizes our mutual interest in breaking a cycle of conflict, and that promises a future in which those who kill innocents are isolated by those who stand up for peace and prosperity and human dignity." Yes, indeed, yes, we can.

I don't know about you. But whenever I hear the phrase "cycle of violence" or "cycle of conflict," I reach for my book of cliches of which, believe it or not, there are plenty. I assume on the evidence that there are several in the West Wing of the White House.

The conceit in Obama's speech is that we are fighting only Al Qaeda and the Taliban and fighting them only in Afghanistan and Pakistan. (He has conveniently put Iraq out of mind, except for its uses as a reproach to George Bush.) The president does admit that the peril probably already extends to Yemen and Somalia. This is not a surprise. It is already almost a decade since the Islamists' deadly attack on the USS Cole in the port of Aden. And it is more than a decade and a half since the American army's Operation Restore Hope in Somalia was blown to shreds with the killing of dozens of our soldiers and the withdrawal of virtually all U.S. personnel from the country. He says that where "Al Qaeda and its allies attempt to establish a foothold ... they must be confronted by growing pressure and strong partnerships." It is hard to imagine the jihadists seeing this as a credible threat.

I am not an expert in Islamic politics. Of course, I studied it, formally and informally, with eminent scholars, starting out with the greatest of them all, Elie Kedourie. I half suspect that I know more about Islam and the Arabs than President Obama. Nothing he has said leads me to think otherwise. You can judge me by what you know. But don't credit the president with knowing more than he has shown. What he has not shown may be prejudices that even he understands are really leftist ideological blinders.