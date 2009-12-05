The cost-control amendment that Susan Collins is co-sponsoring with Lieberman is the most promising sign yet that she might be willing to support the overall reform bill. But it’s not just over the public option that Democrats might have to compromise in order to get her vote. Collins has stated previously that her support is contingent upon improved insurance affordability. On Friday, she affirmed that she’d like to do so by watering down the lowest-level benefits package that insurers would be required to provide in the exchange.

The merged Senate bill has already watered down the “actuarial value” of the lowest-level insurance plan in the exchange--roughly, the average percentage of an individual’s health-care expenses that an insurance company would pay for--to 60% from 65% in the Senate Finance bill. Collins said on Friday that she’d like to see the actuarial value lowered even further:

I believe that anyone who is not receiving a subsidy should be able to buy what’s referred to as the young invincibles plan. If we’re not subsidizing an individual’s insurance, I do not see why we should limit their choices to the degree that this bill does.

What would such a change amount to? Under the bill, a “young invincibles” plan is essentially a catastrophic insurance plan, with a $6,000 deductible and three primary care visits a year without co-pays--in other words, a far cry from comprehensive insurance. To put this in perspective, the actuarial value of an employer-provided plan typically has more than 80%. The merged bill already cuts this down to 60%, and the CBO has gauged that a “young invincibles”-type plan would be under 50%. Rather than making insurance more affordable by pressuring insurance companies themselves cover more of the costs--or by expanding individual subsidies--Collins’s suggestion would diminish the minimum benefits package that some individuals would receive and drastically increase their co-pays and deductibles.