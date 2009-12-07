Improve the subsidies and/or affordability protections. Relative to the House bill, the Senate bill provides less overall financial assistance to people buying insurance. It also guarantees less comprehensive insurance. The Senate bill settled on its numbers in order to reduce the size (i.e., the price) of the overall bill. But if it were willing to put just a little more money on the table, it could bring the subsidies and affordability closer to the House levels.

Let states go early. One of the bill’s biggest flaws, as policy and politics, is the long delay between enactment and implementation. The Senate moved its implementation date back one year--to 2014--in another bid to save money. Princeton sociologist and health policy expert Paul Starr has suggested making federal funds available to those states that are prepared to start their insurance exchanges earlier. Doing so would give people assistance--and a reason to believe in reform--a lot more quickly.

Go back to industry to get more money. It’s pretty clear that the drug industry got off easy in its deal with the Finance Committee and the White House. The Senate could revisit that arrangement--and the hospital industry deal, too. It could also ask the device industry to put more money on the table. In each of these cases, revising the existing deals could produce legislation that not only frees up money but also speeds improvements to the health care system itself.

The obstacle to doing the first two is money. Within the Senate, there’s strong opposition to putting more spending on the table--in part because of President Obama’s statement, during his September speech, that a health reform should cost around $900 billion. (That statement looks worse and worse every day.) But the statement was vague enough to allow some wiggle room--and, besides, revisiting the industry deals would yield new savings, which would free up more money.

Of course, all of this assumes liberals can extract a deal--that the Ben Nelsons, Joe Liebermans, and Olympia Snowes don’t hold all the leverage. But liberals aren’t completely powerless here. At the end of the day, even the centrists seem to grasp the wisdom of passing a bill, if only for the sake of vindicating Congress' ability to solve a major national problem.

Since the centrists going to score a big victory no matter what, they might be willing to give a little ground--if not on the public plan itself, then on one of these other issues. But we'll never find out if the liberals don't ask.

Update: Speaking of Ezra, he's got a fleshed-out explanation of the OPM option--as well as word that progressives are, in fact, starting to broaden the discussion. He's also hearing (as am I) that the idea attracting the most attention right now is allowing older workers to buy Medicare coverage. It's a very good idea that really would offer at least some workers--those over 55, if it's like past proposals--the opportunity to enroll not in a public plan but the public plan, namely Medicare. (Two key questions: Would workers be eligible for subsidies to offset the cost; if so, when?) Staff for the so-called Team of Ten, a liberal-conservative group of Senators meeting to hash out this deal, were supposed to convene this morning, with the members scheduled to meet again this afternoon. So stay tuned.