Al Gore in 1988 Luke Frazza/Getty Images

I came here because Antarctica is now the frontier of the global ecological crisis. High in the Transantarctic Mountains, a badly sunburned scientist talked about the ice cores he and his team were pulling from a deep hole drilled into the glacier on which we stood. He interpreted the annual layers of ice and snow the way woodsmen read tree rings. “Here is where the U.S. Congress passed the Clean Air Act,” he said, pointing to the beginning of the 1970s. Moving down the ice core, back to the early 1960s, he added, “And here is where the world stopped atmospheric nuclear testing.” These and other ice cores contain highly accurate information about the makeup of the Earth’s atmosphere year by year for tens of thousands of years. From such cores, we know, for example, that there were dramatically lower levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere at the peak of the last Ice Age, 20,000 years ago, when the island of Manhattan was under one kilometer of ice. By contrast, the ice and snow laid down in the 1980s show levels of carbon dioxide, methane, CFCs, nitrous oxide, and other gases responsible for the greenhouse effect higher than they have been in at least 160,000 years (as far back as the ice cores measure). CFCs are receiving particular attention because they cause not only 20 percent of the greenhouse effect but virtually all of the destruction of the ozone layer.

Antarctica is now the frontier of the global ecological crisis.

Something else is different about the ice layers from the 1980s—they look different to the naked eye because of thick, alternating layers of “hoar” ice, apparently caused by partial melting and recrystallization into larger granules. The scientists are as yet cautiously withholding judgment on whether this is the clear signal of Antarctic warming that many have anticipated.

When I say Antarctica is the frontier of the ecological crisis, I don’t mean only that pollution can now be found at the remotest point on Earth. Antarctica is also the place where both ozone destruction and global warming have the first and most dramatic impacts. It is also increasingly apparent that Antarctica plays a far more significant role than any other part of the Earth in the global climate system. For one thing, the cold waters surrounding the continent absorb more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than all the rain forests, and create the nutrient rich “bottom water” for most of the world ocean of which Antarctica is the epicenter. Also, aside from the sun and the rotation of the Earth, Antarctica is the single most powerful engine driving the world’s weather, redistributing its massive coldness through the winds of the air and the currents of the sea. As greenhouse gases trap more heat in the Earth’s atmosphere and temperatures climb, they are expected to climb fastest of all here in Antarctica, because any melting at the edge of the ice shelf is accompanied by a dramatic change in the albedo—reflectivity—of the surface exposed to sunlight. The increased absorption of the sun’s rays by the ocean then magnifies the local warming trend, melting more ice at the margin and absorbing yet more radiation from the sun.

