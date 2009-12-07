In my last Spine, I had the temerity to question the president's knowledge of the Arabs and the world of Islam. In fact, I had the temerity to question his knowledge vis-à-vis my own. Why don't you be the judge of our wisdoms!

I have to admit that his is quite cheery and assuring. Mine is rather grim. The contrast between us about the Muslim orbit couldn't be sharper. Obama's view of this is almost Panglossian, which is heroic because he is a dumping ground for almost all of the world's bad news. The litany I mustered of this bad news was, after all, culled from only a very few days. And the events alluded to in my reference to Iran have gone on to be even harsher then they previously were: public beatings of peaceful demonstrators, jailings and a mordant commentary on the modernity of contemporary Persian society. Students rallied at universities across the country despite the fact that the regime had waged war against the Internet (described in today's New York Times) by shutting down websites across the board. YouTube and Twitter managed, nonetheless, to muster evidence of the brave young men and women in the streets. And who were their tormentors? The organized mob (yes, really a mob) of security police, the Basij, about which a cover story was published right here in TNR back in 2006.

Obama's benign view of Islam is not a new phenomenon, and I have written about it several times (here, here, and here). Yes, I am riveted by the president's callow take of its role in the world because he must act wisely on what, alas (can anyone deny it anymore?), is a clash of civilizations. I don't think he is, and that is because he doesn't recognize the clash at all.

The president has made that clear. I have carried around in my head, especially in the last days, echoes of his Cairo speech.