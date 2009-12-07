The New Republic is looking for reporter-researchers for its 2010-2011 program. Job duties include reporting, researching, writing, and fact-checking for TNR's print version and TNR Online; formatting articles and blog posts for the Web; and performing occasional clerical tasks. Reporter-researchers work closely with writers and editors, and they have an open invitation to pitch magazine or Web articles. Most reporter-researchers finish their program with a substantial portfolio of clips and have gone on to work almost everywhere in journalism--including TNR itself. Political journalism experience is preferred (but not imperative); fluency with LexisNexis and other search techniques, a willingness to put in long nights fact-checking, and a sense of humor are mandatory. The yearlong job will begin in summer 2010 and will include a stipend. Please e-mail the following items to Seyward Darby at job [at] tnr [dot] com, with the subject line "(Your Name) RR Application 2010":

--A cover letter.

--A one-page résumé.

--A 750-word critique of the politics section (the Mall and Features) of a recent issue of the magazine.