Sarah Palin and Michele Bachmann are set to meet for the first time tonight* and, with apologies to the latter, I think we all know who's The Kurgan in this scenario and who's the nameless immortal extra about to have her head cut off.

So who does this make The Highlander? It's hardly a dispositive case, but here's one possibility.

*Correction: Contradicting my source material, Michael Goldfarb claims the two women met in Alaska in 2008. He does not, however, dispute in any way the possibility that Sarah Palin is The Kurgan.