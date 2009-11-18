Then I spoke into the whorl of your ear
isn’t this love oh my warlock my lord
would you call this a war or a quarrel
all those hard words heard in my ears
our word hoard is harder than a hatchet
heavier than a heart on the warpath
I didn’t say you whored me no not that
I can hear you whooping in the love war
the warping of our words on the field of war
how will you have me if I will have you
how will you let me if I will let you
touching my forehead and my temple
fingering my forelock as you touch my skin
I wonder if a whisper is warranted
Will you hear me if I speak in low tones
a hue and cry will you hear me if I cry
here here I mean will you have me here
linking the place with the sound of the word
with the love hoard heard in your ear
this is love isn’t it a war in your ear
love love a word in the whorl of your ear