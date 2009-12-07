The ten liberal and moderate Democrats trying to hammer out a compromise on the public option are talking seriously about letting older workers pay to be enroll in Medicare. While doing so wouldn't qualify as creating a new public plan into which anybody could enroll, it would qualify as opening up an existing public plan to a group of people that might appreciate its many virtues. And that's certainly a good thing.

Introducing new ideas at this relatively late stage of the debate is not exactly easy to do. But, then, this isn't exactly a new idea. President Clinton proposed a version of it in the late 1990s. He saw it as a stand-alone step, something that could help expand coverage incrementally. More recently, the Commonwealth Fund proposed a Medicare buy-in as part of its "building blocks" proposal, which closely resembles the schemes moving through Congress now. And just this spring, Senators Jay Rockefeller (himself a Gang of Ten member) and Ben Cardin introduced the "Medicare Early Access Act."

How would such a plan work in practice? That really depends on the parameters--which, I gather, are very much up for negotiation right now. Among the key questions:

Who gets to enroll? Most of the past proposals limited Medicare enrollment to people without access to employer coverage or existing government programs. Some would open up Medicare to any such person over 55. Others restricted enrollment to only those who met certain criteria (they had a disability, had recently lost a job that offered coverage, etc.)