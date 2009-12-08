The president’s December 1 speech did not ignite a groundswell of support for his war strategy from the American people: According to Gallup, a bare majority (51 percent) supports Obama’s plan. Rasmussen’s post-speech polling shows slightly more people opposing it than supporting it, 38 percent vs. 37 percent. And with the tepid Congressional reaction to the speech from both right and left, it appears that the president might not even have achieved harmony within the civilian government.

General Stanley McChrystal’s highest request to the president in September was for 80,000 additional troops to be added to his command in Afghanistan. Since the president’s decision satisfied less than 40 percent of McChrystal’s ideal, it does not appear that the president is in harmony with his military, yet another fault-line in Clausewitz’s trinity.

The relatively low number of troops also violates another of Clausewitz’s principles--that “we can never use too great a force, and further, that all available force must be used simultaneously.” The 140,000 American troops now set to be in Afghanistan by next year will be attempting to control a much more mountainous terrain with a much more dispersed population than was the case in Iraq, where the force peaked at over 182,000 troops during that surge. Standard counterinsurgency strategy, which recommends a minimum ratio of 20 troops per 1,000 locals, calls for a force at least four times as large to successfully oversee Afghanistan. Clausewitz, like the Weinberger-Powell doctrine, would thus suggest going to war only if overwhelming force could be applied to vanquish an enemy. Obama’s new Afghanistan strategy seems to fall far short of that.

In a counterinsurgency campaign, fought against insurgents by an occupying power--like the war versus the Taliban in Afghanistan today--the trinity equation is squared, since the occupier must attain harmony in the trinity within its own country and also within the country it is occupying. As much discord as there is within the American trinity, the lack of unity in Afghanistan is even more disconcerting.

As a primarily tribal society, the concept of a strong central government and a unified national army is largely alien to Afghanistan. Therefore, asking isolated tribes to put their faith and allegiance in a Kabul government and its army, rather than their local chieftain and resident war lord, would be a stretch even if Karzai had not just been re-elected in a vote that was (as the president acknowledged on December 1) “marred by fraud.” This is particularly problematic for a counterinsurgency campaign, in which, in the words of Mao Zedong, rebels “move through the people like a fish moves through water." Any counterinsurgency campaign must win the people in order to find the guerillas. This will be a massive challenge if Afghans don’t trust their government.