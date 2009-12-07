Appropos my last item, Mark Blumenthal found even more precise evidence that supporters plus liberal critics of health care reform outnumber conservative critics:
Immediately after their favor-or-oppose question about the recently passed health reform bill, CNN's pollsters asked a new follow-up question that others have not. They found that while a third of all adults (34 percent) say they oppose the bill because "its approach toward health care is too liberal," 10 percent oppose it because it is "not liberal enough."
As Texas Tech University professor Alan Reifman points out, those results mean 56 percent of Americans "favor either the House-passed version of health care reform or something further to the left."