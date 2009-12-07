Appropos my last item, Mark Blumenthal found even more precise evidence that supporters plus liberal critics of health care reform outnumber conservative critics:

Immediately after their favor-or-oppose question about the recently passed health reform bill, CNN's pollsters asked a new follow-up question that others have not. They found that while a third of all adults (34 percent) say they oppose the bill because "its approach toward health care is too liberal," 10 percent oppose it because it is "not liberal enough."