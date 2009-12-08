The original idea of a public insurance option was to create a government-run plan, like Medicare, into which anybody could enroll. But those ambitions fell as the legislative process moved forward and the political opposition stiffened. The public option variant Harry Reid put in the bill now before the Senate would be available only to people buying coverage through the new exchanges, lack the pricing power that gives government programs their greatest cost-saving potential, and be available only in states that chose not to withdraw from it.

Public option advocates still thought it worthwhile, as a source of market discipline and security--and, perhaps at some future date, a foundation on which a stronger public plan could be built. But just as proponents remained convinced (or told themselves) the weakened public option was worthwhile, Joe Lieberman and Ben Nelson remained convinced (or told others) it was a threat to the public good. Although they and a handful of similarly skeptical senators voted in favor of bringing Reid's bill to the floor, they made clear they would not vote to move it off the floor as long as that public option was still in there. Such resistance could effectively prevent reform from passing.

Now we have a new compromise on the table--one that would effectively give up on this incarnation of the public plan. Under this compromise, the Office of Personnel Management would oversee a network of national, non-profit plans that would market themselves in every state (except those that opted out). OPM is the same division that runs the network of plans available to federal employees. The idea is to make sure everybody can buy the same kind of coverage members of Congress get, although that's a bit of an exaggeration. My colleague Suzy Khimm explained why on Monday.

More promising is a proposal that would allow older workers (perhaps ages 55 to 64) buying coverage through the exchanges* to purchase Medicare rather than a private policy. These workers, in other words, could pay for what is literally a government-run plan. It just happens to be plan that's already in existence, rather than one a reform would create anew.