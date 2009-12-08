The Medicare buy-in now under consideration is a nice idea, but it's not a public option. Or is it? Yesterday on MSNBC Countdown, Ezra Klein made an important point. If premiums for the Medicare buy-in are competitive--and they should be, I think, if it's done right--then a 56-year-old selecting that option is going to see, right away, what a good deal it is. That's going to have precisely the effect that public option proponents always wanted, both on popular perceptions of public versus private insurance and, in the aggregate, on the market for insurance. Private insurers may not covet the 55-64 demographic, given its high health risks. But they also won't want to develop a reputation as inferior.

Interestingly, the other half of the public option alternative--having the Office of Personnel Management oversee a network of private, non-profit plans--won praise yesterday from a Republican yesterday. Appearing on ABC News Now, former senator Rick Santorum talked up the idea: