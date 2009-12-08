In House testimony now underway, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan and our ambassador to Kabul, whose relationship was strained by the leak of Eikenberry's recent cables to Washington questioning a potential troop increase, are singing from the same songbook. Early in the hearing, Eikenberry claimed that his cable was described in a selective way that made him seem opposed to any military escalation--but said that isn't his view.

Also noteworthy: McChrystal said he doesn't anticipate asking for more troops in the future, but didn't rule it out, either. “I do not anticipate the requirement to ask for additional forces, but I would always provide my candid best military advice.”