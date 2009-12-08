Michael A. Livermore is the executive director of the Institute for Policy Integrity at New York University School of Law. He is the author, along with Richard L. Revesz, of Retaking Rationality: How Cost-Benefit Analysis Can Better Protect the Environment and Our Health.

Many U.S. businesses will likely see yesterday's endangerment finding from the EPA as a call to the congressional negotiating table on a climate bill. That's because the option for business-as-usual is now dead—given that greenhouse gases are now subject to the Clean Air Act, companies will have to reduce emissions one way or another.

These may be fine in small doses, but on a wider scale, this approach would be far from ideal for businesses—a patchwork of expensive and burdensome rules. But then again, environmentalists shouldn't like this second approach, either—it would be significantly less effective at curbing greenhouse gases and would probably entail some backlash as energy prices go up more than necessary.