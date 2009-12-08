Did Politico Executive Editor Jim VandeHei get named to the Pulitzer Prize Board? It was hard to tell from the four references to this captivating news story that were included on the Politico website in the last 24 hours. There it is on the homepage, again on Ben Smith’s blog, again on Mike Allen’s Playbook (did you know it’s journalism’s most prestigious prize?), and then, in case you missed it, the Click ‘Sightings’ section includes it right after a muckraking image of Sarah Palin holding a cup of coffee.