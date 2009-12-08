Forget Inglourious Basterds. Quentin Tarantino's most mind-bending onscreen offering of the year has to be this Japanese ad for what appears to be a dog-shaped cell-phone speaker, in which the director converses with an (actual) talking dog, declares "I am Tara!" in what even my ear can detect is atrocious Japanese, and busts out some non-Kill-Bill-worthy kung fu moves. The clip below includes both a short and a longer version of the ad:

For anyone curious what on Earth is going on here, Movieline has a spot translation, though I should warn that the ad makes only marginally more sense when you know what everyone is saying.