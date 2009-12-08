If Sarah Palin fails to win the GOP presidential nomination in 2012 (or declines to try), will she consider mounting a third-party bid? I don't know and, at this point, neither does she. And it seems awfully unlikely for all the obvious reasons. Which only serves to make it that much more surprising that she seemed so open to the idea in an interview with Lars Larson on Friday:

Larson: If you run again for something, whatever it is, would you run as a third-party candidate?

Palin: That depends on how things go in the next couple of years.

Larson: That sounds like a yes.