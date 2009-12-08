Tellingly, just as DiCaprio’s best role in the last decade was as a charming man-child in “Catch Me If You Can,” Portman’s best turn was playing the manic pixie dream girl in Zach Braff’s “Garden State.” She was magnetic, albeit in a mediocre and pretentious movie — but it was a throwback to the kind of girlish part that made her famous, rather than a leap into the kind of adult work that she keeps trying, and failing to quite pull off.

With a meaningful caveat, I tend to agree. As I wrote in my review of Closer back in 2005

Early in her career, when she played child characters (The Professional, Beautiful Girls), she seemed old beyond her years. But somehow as she's graduated to adult roles she seems ever more like a child, as though she's shrinking before our eyes. (When, early in Closer, she jokingly describes herself as a "waif," the comment strikes a little too close to the mark.) Portman's tiny stature and delicate features contribute to this impression, of course, but there's more to it than that. As her star has ascended she's seemed somehow less and less touched by real life. For a while it was possible to put this off on her turn as George Lucas's child-queen. But in Closer, as in Garden State (and even her small role in Cold Mountain), there's something disconcertingly girlish about her.

The caveat is that Brothers, directed by Jim Sheridan, is the first film in which I have found Portman persuasive in an adult role--indeed, the one in which I think she may have given her most focused and mature performance to date. (To be fair, it's not clear whether Graham or Douthat have seen the film.) Portman plays Grace Cahill, wife of Captain Sam Cahill, USMC (Tobey McGuire). When her straight-arrow husband is sent back for another tour in Afghanistan, she leans for help on his ne'er-do-well, recently paroled brother Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal). And when Sam's chopper crashes and he's declared dead, Tommy gradually inherits his role in the family, caring for Grace's two daughters and carving out some small space in her heart as well.

But Sam is not dead; he has been captured, and tortured, and ultimately made to do terrible things. And when he returns home, full of paranoia and self-loathing, to discover his brother's usurpment, the fraternal roles are reversed, with Tommy now the beacon of stability and Sam the dangerous wild card.