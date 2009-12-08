The World Cup is only six months away, and adding to the list of South Africa’s many hosting challenges is accommodating one of the world’s most peculiar teams: North Korea, who will be competing for the first time since 1966. When the team merely qualified in June of this year, they were greeted back home as heroes, with hoards of fans welcoming them at the airport with pink and red pom-poms while showering them with flags and leis.

Last week, the team found out their first opponent will be international powerhouse Brazil. Though prospects for success are dim, the last time North Korea competed (over 40 years ago), they achieved a remarkable 1-0 victory over Italy and qualified for the quarterfinals. But the team has garnered little attention since then, other than for their unruly and hostile fans.

Like all topics related to The Hermit Kingdom, there is little that we know for sure about the team. But what we do know is surprising:

1) North Korea’s 1966 upset over Italy is not only a seminal moment in North Korean sporting history; it was also the first time that an Asian team had qualified for the World Cup quarterfinals--and the last one for 36 years, until the South Koreans made it to the semi-finals in the 2002 cup. That same year, a British film crew managed to interview some of the surviving members of the 1966 North Korea team and released a documentary film chronicling their experiences, The Game of their Lives. (Watch the trailer here.)