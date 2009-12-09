- The Detroit Project: A Plan for Solving America’s Greatest Urban Disaster, by Bruce Katz and Jennifer Bradley
- The U.S. Government Is Getting Played by Burma’s Junta--Again, by Joshua Kurlantzick
- How Obama Can Convince Americans That Jobs Are His Top Priority, by William Galston
- Gasp! Are Liberals out to Destroy the Former Host of ‘Love Connection’? by David Roth
- Should the EPA Create Its Own Cap-and-Trade System? by Michael A. Livermore
- Five Things You Didn’t Know About North Korea’s Soccer Team, by Noah Kristula-Green
- Natalie Portman Finally Acts Like a Grownup, by Christopher Orr
- Can Our Economy Survive Without Big Banks? by Simon Johnson
