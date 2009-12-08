It's been a busy few hours. The public option died. And then it came back to life, although in what form is still not entirely clear. The Nelson-Hatch amendment to restrict abortion coverage in the insurance exchanges died. And it remains dead, except that it's very much alive in the House bill.

Where does that leave us? I'm not really sure. I actually ducked out of the conversation for most of the night, so I'm just catching up now. But I'll have more to say in the morning. In the meantime, Brian Beutler, who seems to have broken the story on the public option deal, has the fullest accounting I've seen.