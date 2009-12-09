This was in Baghdad. I am sure that it does not please Allah. Yet it goes on without hesitation. Of course, it pleases his servants.

Also yesterday, but in one of the busiest markets in Lahore, Pakistan, two bombs, 54 murdered, at least 150 maimed.

And don't think these are just occasional skirmishes.

News from another front, this time east Asia: An article by Duncan McCargo, alas, also yesterday, in the Beirut Daily Star: "Thailand's Muslim separatists wage a much ignored war."