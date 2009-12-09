Alberto Gonzalez is strikingly blunt (and arguably stupid) in an interview with Esquire:

We should have abandoned the idea of removing the U. S. attorneys once the Democrats took the Senate. Because at that point we could really not count on Republicans to cut off investigations or help us at all with investigations. We didn't see that at the Department of Justice. Nor did the White House see that. Karl didn't see it. If we could do something over again, that would be it.

In other words, we should have stopped conducting a potentially illegal activity once we lost the ability to cover it up. Perhaps it's just me, but that doesn't really seem like shrewd positioning for a man whose actions are still under federal investigation.

(via TPM)