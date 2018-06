What could be better than a signed poster of David Hasselhoff that features the words of your choosing in his own handwriting? Just type in your message and it appears, like magic, on the poster, above the Hoff's inimitable, happy-face signature. There's even an obscenity filter--the dirty words get rendered as asterisks--to keep you from getting (understandably) carried away. With nine poses to choose from, who can resist?

(via Movieline)